Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual will lead the cast of the new tour of Madagascar The Musical to Yorkshire stage

Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual will lead the cast of the brand-new tour of smash-hit family favourite Madagascar the Musical as the hilarious King Julien

CBBC presenter Zeroual will lead the cast as King Julien.

He was in the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 and has hosted BBC’s Young Dancer of the Year and BBC Four’s Dance Passion as well as fronting events with the BBC National Orchestra.

He could also be seen on in numerous TV shows, including EastEnders, Da Vinci’s Demons and the Sparticle Mystery.

His West End performances include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Lion King and Here Come The Boys.

“I’m really excited, I love the film dearly, it’s one of my favourites. King Julien is such an iconic character I’m looking forward to getting down and ‘winding my body!’ to Move it Move it!" said Zeroual.

“Theatre is actually my one true love. I trained at theatre school and started my career in the West End.

"I’ve been doing a lot of TV recently so coming back to theatre feels like coming home. There’s nothing like a live audience in front of you. I really can’t wait.”

Joining him on stage will be Laura Marie Benson, Kowalski, Francisco Gome, Marty, Aidan Harkins, Swing, Joseph Hewlett, Alex Joshua Oakes-Rogers, Melman, and Jarneia Richard-Noel, Gloria.

Madagascar the Musical, based on the film, features Alex the lion, the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo.

He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

The wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and Selladoor Worldwide, the producers behind Guess How Much I Love You, Mr Men and Little Miss, Footloose and Fame

Madagascar the Musical is directed by award-winning Kirk Jameson with choreography from Fabian Aloise with musical supervision from Mark Crossland, puppet design by Max Humphries and puppet direction from Emma Brunton.

It is based on original set designs by Tom Rogers.

Stuart Glover, creative producer of Madagascar for Selladoor, said “We are delighted that Karim and the sensational cast will be joining us for the tour of Madagascar.

"We know our audiences are going to go wild for this perfect treat for the whole family”

Join Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, Gloria the hip hip hippo and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, you will have no choice but to Move It, Move It!

Madagascar the musical is on at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, from