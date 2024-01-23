Strictly Tour - led by Glittberall winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola - waltzes into Leeds First Direct Arena

Glitterball winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola lead the new Strictly tour

The line up is: actor and model Bobby Brazier dancing with Dianne Buswell; tennis champion and presenter Annabel Croft dancing with tour partner Graziano Di Prima; journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy dancing with tour partner Jowita Przystal; broadcaster and presenter Angela Scanlon dancing with Carlos Gu.

They will join Glitterball winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

Annabel Croft said: “I’m used to interviewing people in front of very large crowds but to dance in arenas for many thousands of people is something else.

“Dancing every week on the TV show has been such a joy, so I can’t wait for the magic of the tour and to experience it with my new tour partner, Graziano.”

Bobby Brazier said: “I love dancing and I love Strictly, so what better way to continue the brilliant experience than on the live tour.

"I’ve heard from Dianne what a blast everyone has on the road.”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy said: “My whole time on Strictly has been life-changing. So the chance to keep going, take on another challenge and go on tour, this time with a new dance partner in Jowita, is irresistible.”

The couples will be joined on tour by magnificent professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh and Nancy Xu, bringing with them even more glitz and glamour to this supersized live show.

Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood returning to their seats and BBC Two’s Strictly – It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara hosts the show

Strictly's Live Tour celebrates all the joy of the TV series, showcasing the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is synonymous with – providing audiences of all ages up and down the country the opportunity to experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage in their hometown or city.

Not only are the arena audiences treated to the spectacular roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

The tour judges will of course provide their invaluable wisdom, advice, and scores at each performance but the ultimate power lies with the audience.

A text for their favourite couple is all it takes; their votes will decide who wins

As with the 2023 tour, each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena.

Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour is on at Leeds First Direct Arena Leeds on Thursday February 1 and Friday February 2.