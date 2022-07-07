Summer season at Scarborough Spa including orchestra dates, musicals show and organist Howard Beaumont

Scarborough Spa Orchestra concert season starts on Sunday July 10

Scarborough Spa Orchestra, – the last remaining professional seaside orchestra in the UK – opens its 110th year on Sunday July 10 with a concert in the Grand Hall starting at 7.45pm.

Then, running from Sundays to Thursdays, the Spa Orchestra, under the baton of pianist Paul Laidlaw, will play eight concerts per week.

Morning concerts will bring a musical start to the day, running from Sundays to Thursdays at 11am when the orchestra will perform the perfect mix of the very best in light music.

Expect to hear a variety of tunes including songs from the shows, well-known melodies, waltzes, marches, novelty items – all performed in the Sun Court.If the weather is inclement, the performance will take place inside in The Grand Hall.

Mondays and Wednesdays will see the return of the popular evening orchestra concerts.

Evening performances are presented in the Grand Hall at 7.45pm, with guest vocalists and special themed gala concerts on Wednesday evenings.

The last concert is on Thursday September 15.

Scarborough impresario Tony Peers presents Razzle Dazzle each Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from July 12. The curtain goes up daily at 8pm.

The show promises to have you dancing in the aisles and singing along to tunes from some of the most popular West End productions.

Expect an unforgettable evening that will send you home with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

Here to entertain you are our wonderful cast of singers and dancers who have worked their way around the world performing on cruise ships, casinos, TV, stage and screen.

Howard ‘King of the Keyboards’ Beaumont takes up residency in the Sun Court from Wednesday July 13 at 2.30pm.

A firm favourite, come and join Howard, a regular star of BBC Radio 2’s The Organist Entertains each Wednesday in the Sun Court. The event is free to attend.

Howard will host a coffee dance each Thursday from July 14 from 10.30am.

Tickets for the dances can be bought on the door.