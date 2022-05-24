Summer season gets under way at Scarborough Open AIr Theatre this week - Sam Fender and Ru Paul's Drag Race are first two gigs

Ru Paul's Drags Race mixes music, comedy and lavish set pieces to create the biggest, brashest and utterly glorious party night of the year

Double BRIT Award winner Sam Fender – whose album Seventeen Going Under followed his 2019 era-defining debut Hypersonic Missiles straight to the top of the UK charts – opens the season tomorrow.

Tickets for the 8,000-capacity show are sold out.

Due to phenomenal demand RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour – the biggest drag show on the planet – sashays into Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday for its only outdoor date in the UK.

The show mixes music, comedy and lavish set pieces to create the biggest, brashest and utterly glorious party night of the year.

An experiment gone wrong has sent Asia O’Hara spiraling through time with no way of returning “home”.

Join Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Lady Camden, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie, and Yvie Oddly, as they journey through iconic periods of time in the hopes they will find their way back to 2022.

Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and VH1.

The Barricade Boys and La Voix will join Wakefield-born Jane McDonald to celebrate the Queen’s jubilee at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 4.

Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert will see a sea of red, white and blue take over Scarborough Open Air Theatre with Jane flying the flag for her beloved home county.

Other dates include:

June 11 – Crowded House; June 25 – Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

June 30 – Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

July 1 – Bryan Adams

July 3 – a-ha

July 9 – Elbow

July 14 – The Script; July 16 –Tears For Fears

July 22 – Simply Red

July 23 – Westlife

July 26 – Tom Jones

August 2 – Christina Aguilera

August 11 – Lewis Capaldi

September 23 – George Ezra

Gates open at 6pm. There are bars open in the open air theatre arena.