Summer season of concerts gets under way with Bill Scott and Friends at Westborough Methodist Church

Singing quartet Lesley Machen, Tim Tubbs, Bill Scott and Jan Burtenshaw will be at Westborough Methodist Church on Monday May 30

They will be presenting a range of music from swing to musical theatre, doo-wop to ballads, madrigals, folk and pop songs at the church on Monday May 30 at 7.45pm

They will be joined by brass soloists John Barrett and his grandson Charlie Flintoft, brass soloists.

“Expect anything from Irving Berlin and Jerome Kern to The Righteous Brothers and Neil Young,” said Bill Scott, “from Hoagy Carmichael to Jesus Christ, Superstar.”

The Monday evening concerts at Westborough Methodist Church continue weekly until September 17.