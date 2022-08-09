Summer spectacular from Julie Hatton dancers and singers opens for the season at Scarborough's YMCA

Julie Hatton Productions are back after a two- year break with their summer spectacular Monday Showtime, Reign On Me.

By Sue Wilkinson
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 9:42 am
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 9:42 am
Julie Hatton's summer spectacular Reign On Me is on at the YMCA in Scarborough on Monday August 15 and 22
This is a true variety show featuring vocalists, dance routines, and comedy numbers ensuring the whole family will be thoroughly entertained!

The first half features all things royal, celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee, while the second half includes an extract from the musical & Juliet and a tribute to Eurovision, guaranteed to get the audience singing along to Bucks Fizz, Sandie Shaw and Abba .

Reign On Me boasts a resident cast including Scarborough’s No 1 drag queen Krystal and welcomes a special guest performer each week, including ex Hatton alumni and now West End Performer Brad Veitch, ex alumni and cruise ship entertainer Charlotte Buxton.

Reign On Me will be performed at the YMCA Theatre on Monday August 15 and 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or www.ymcascarborough

