Summer spectacular from Julie Hatton dancers and singers opens for the season at Scarborough's YMCA

Julie Hatton's summer spectacular Reign On Me is on at the YMCA in Scarborough on Monday August 15 and 22

This is a true variety show featuring vocalists, dance routines, and comedy numbers ensuring the whole family will be thoroughly entertained!

The first half features all things royal, celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee, while the second half includes an extract from the musical & Juliet and a tribute to Eurovision, guaranteed to get the audience singing along to Bucks Fizz, Sandie Shaw and Abba .

Reign On Me boasts a resident cast including Scarborough’s No 1 drag queen Krystal and welcomes a special guest performer each week, including ex Hatton alumni and now West End Performer Brad Veitch, ex alumni and cruise ship entertainer Charlotte Buxton.

Reign On Me will be performed at the YMCA Theatre on Monday August 15 and 22 at 7.30pm.