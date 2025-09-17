Swing back to the 60s – Whitby Pavilion marks 20 years of bringing 'golden decade' to life

Get ready to twist, shout, and sing along – the Whitby 60s Festival is back from Friday September 19 to Sunday September 21.

And this year it’s bigger, brighter and groovier than ever as it celebrates 20 years of bringing the golden decade to life.

For one weekend, Whitby Pavilion will be bursting with the sounds, style, and spirit of the Swinging Sixties.

Audiences can look forward to live performances from some of the era’s most legendary names, including The Foundations, Amen Corner, The Fourmost, and The Dreamers – all ready to deliver hit after hit.

Promoter Chris Wood said: “Our recent June event his record numbers this year and as the years roll on we are going from strength to strength.

"I looked it up the other day and was amazed to find that the acts on stage this weekend share some 341 hit records, 39 number one hit singles and shared something like 2,581 weeks in the top 75 charts.

"The 60s will always be a very special part of so very many lives and we love the fact that people want to keep it alive.”

The celebrations reach their peak with a spectacular 20th Anniversary Show, featuring dazzling tributes to Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, The Beatles, and many more - a journey through the decade that changed music forever.

For two decades, the Whitby 60s Festival has been a must-visit event for music lovers across the UK.

Ticket prices – full weekend x6 shows £110; Friday & Saturday (evening shows) £35; Sat & Sun afternoons £18

Booking via Whitby-live.com or by calling 01757 700042 / 07990 073574.