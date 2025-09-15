Swing into at Wold Top Brewery with Cloughton Rat Pack and King Willy’s Big Band and raise money for St Catherine's Hospice

Tickets have gone on sale for a fundraising music night at a Yorkshire Wolds brewery

Swing bands Cloughton Rat Pack and King Willy’s Big Band will perform at Wold Newton-based Wold Top Brewery next month.

“The fabulous and ever-popular Cloughton Rat Pack and King Willy's Big Band are swinging their way to the brewery for what promises to be an immense night of live music, dancing, great beer, and fundraising for Saint Catherine's Hospice.

"Tickets sold quickly when they played here last year, so we’re encouraging people not to delay booking,” said Sam Smith from Wold Top’s events team.

The music night is the latest event in the brewery’s programme, which includes beer festivals, quiz nights and sporting events.

The Cloughton Rat Pack was born in 2007 when a group of friends, Paul Mintoft, Steve Chambers, Jezz Pratt, Clive Welburn and Tim Osborne, wanted to fundraise for St. Catherine’s Hospice as a thank-you for the great care the hospice gave their friend Mick Readman.

The group raised more than £4,000 in the early days hosting talent shows, quiz nights and the annual memorial cricket weekend.

When they wondered what else they could do to raise money for the hospice, another friend, Mark Gay, suggested they form a band and the rest is history.

Wold Top was founded in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange, near Hunmanby. The team use home-grown barley and water from the farm’s borehole to produce a range of award-winning cask, keg and bottled beers that are available throughout Yorkshire and nationwide.

The event is on Saturday October 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 per person plus a booking fee and include a pint or a soft drink.

You can also pre-book a basic camping pitch for £12 plus a booking fee. You can book online at https://bit.ly/Ratpack25