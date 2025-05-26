Take your pick - the best entertainment in Scarborough from Thursday May 29 - including tribute bands and children's theatre

Based on the classic poem by Edward Lear, The Owl and the Pussycat Went to See is adapted for the stage by Sheila Ruskin and David Wood, with music and lyrics by David Wood

Spotlight on the saxophone at the jazz club, contemporary dance at the theatre and tribute bands are among the entertainment highlights in Scarborough this week – May 29 to June 5.

Scarborough Jazz Club, The Spa pub, Victoria Road, Wednesday June 4, doors open at 7.45pm

The club welcomes saxophonist Zak Parlby to its new home.

Zak started coming to Scarborough Jazz when he was 16 which led on to his studying jazz saxophone at Leeds Conservatoire.

Tavaziva Dance returns to the Stephen Joseph Theatre with Greed, a dynamic, powerful, exhilarating dance piece with a stimulating and infectious soundtrack

Featured in the Scarborough Jazz Introduces programme last year, the club is delighted to have him back as its guest soloist.

Zak is particularly known for his work with the Zak Parlby Quartet and is also a director at Riffs Hooks and Lines.

His music is diverse, including original compositions and explorations of neo-soul through collaborations with the Hannah Rowe Band.

Coltrane and Brecker are two of his biggest inspirations. Zak is in his final year at Leeds Conservatoire and last year released his first album The Big Picture. Expect some fine meaty tenor playing backed by the MG3.

Sax specialist Zak Parlby is the guest of Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday June 4

Minimum donation £5 on door.

The Owl and the Pussycat Went to See, Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre, Thursday May 29 and Friday May 30 at 6pm and Saturday May 31 at 2pm and 6pm

Based on the classic poem by Edward Lear, The Owl and the Pussycat set sail in a pea-green boat for the mystical land where the Bong-Tree grows and on the way meet a whole host of charming characters including the Plum Pudding Flea, the Runcible Spoon and Head Jumbly.

The show is performed by the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Youth Theatre groups.

It’s directed by Alice Kynman, who said: “Our Youth Theatre Groups have done an incredible job bringing The Owl and the Pussycat to life in this magical, family-friendly adventure. Their energy, ideas, and teamwork shine through in a fun and colourful retelling full of personality and creativity – it’s a brilliant showcase of what young people can do.”

PopOdyssey: A Dance Opera, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Friday May 30 at 7.30pm

Love Island, an inflatable Trojan horse and a thirst trap bot dressed up like a nymph.

This immersive dance show collides ancient Greek and modern pop culture in the contemporary reworking of Homer’s Odyssey, told through text and movement.

A journey to find a home, find a father and find our place in this mad, complex world of fake lips telling fake news in deep fake utopias.

Tavaziva Dance: Greed, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Tuesday June 3 at 7.30pm

Greed is choreographer Bawren Tavaziva’s treatment of The Seven Deadly Sins and deals with the interplay of money, power, and religion between African and Western cultures.

Performed by a cast of five dancers, the challenging, fast-paced, contemporary production promises to excite and enthuse new audiences.

Tickets for Stephen Joseph Theatre shows: 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

SNOG – The Kiss Tribute Band, YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, Scarborough, Friday May 30 at 7.30pm

Double bill of tribute bands – SNOG in collaboration with Twin Lizzy for a night of Music with the Thin Lizzy Tribute Band.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Scarborough Spa, Thursday June 5 at 7.30pm

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is one of the tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Tickets: 01723 376774 or https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk