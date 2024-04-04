The return of Scarborough's Search for a Star organisers Devan Kellett, Richard Milburn and Tyler Smith (left to right). Photo: Richard Ponter

The original Scarborough Search for a Star took place in 2009 and 2010 at the YMCA. Now in 2024, the competition is back looking for new talent to take to the stage.

Richard Milburn, organiser: said: "There is so much talent in Scarborough we can't wait to give people an opportunity to share it with us!"

The competition is running in partnership with InKahoots and is open to all ages and abilities.

Applications are now open for performers across the Yorkshire coast to take to the stage and wow the judges. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Devan Kellet, organiser, said: “From participating in the original Scarborough search for a star in the early 2000’s it’s a full circle moment to be able to help produce the show and help discover new talent.

“Without the opportunities the YMCA gave me and my family, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Successful applicants will be placed into one of three heats. The heats are as follows:

May 11 – Scarborough Rugby Club

This QR code can be used to go directly to the Scarborough Search for a Star application form.

May 24 – Taylors Bar & Kitchen

June 16 – Roscoe Rooms.

Once all the heats have been completed, a Grand Finale will be held at the YMCA theatre on July 27. Here, both winners from the under and over 16s categories will be crowned.

The competition is being run by Richard Milburn, Tyler Smith and Devan Kellet, who all have extensive experience in the performing arts industry.

The competition is a not-for-profit and will be raising funds for the YMCA. Their main sponsor to date is SWC trade frames ltd who are providing the prizes for the competition.