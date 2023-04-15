Talented musicians to come to Bridlingotn this month to perform a concert about female emotions
'Female Feelings' is the first concert in the 'Live @ the Priory 2023' season, which is held at the Priory Church, Bridlington.
The concert will be led by Elizabeth Charlesworth, soprano, and pianist Jonathan Bickley.
The focus of the event is to introduce audiences to both famous and notorious females through music and song.
It will also will feature songs from Hadyn, Verdi and others, and will musically explore a range of female emotions.
Elizabeth Charlesworth studied music at Newcastle and Sheffield Universities.
She has performed in masterclasses with Paul Hamburger in Oxford and Vienna and is a frequent recitalist in churches across Yorkshire.
Jonathan Bickley is a Sheffield based pianist with a music degree from the University of Nottingham.
He has given recitals in London and performed works for piano and orchestra by Mendelssohn and Mozart.
The concert will be held at the Priory church on Saturday April 22 at 6pm.
Tickets cost £10 with accompanied under 16s free.
Visit https://bridlingtonpriory.co.uk/ for more information.