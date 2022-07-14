It follows a string of cancellations for gigs in Leeds, Derby, Warwick and a headline slot at Blackpool's Lytham Festival with the band saying they are "disappointed and gutted" to pull out at the last minute.

Band member Curt Smith has reportedly suffered a "serious rib injury" and is unable to perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday July 16.

In a statement, the band said: "We sadly are unable to perform this week's shows in Leeds, Warwick and Scarborough. We are so disappointed and gutted not to be able to play these concerts. Curt is following doctors' orders and is dong everything possible to heal and be performing again soon."

Tears for Fears have cancelled their headline gig in Scarborough. (Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

In a tweet updating fans on his condition, band member Curt Smith said "singing would have been impossible" and so the duo have been forced to cancel their upcoming shows.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre said the band had been exploring option to reschedule the concert, but due to "various logistical and operational reasons this is not possible".

All tickets holders will now receive a full refund automatically from their point of purchase. Ticket holders are advise this could take up to 10 days to be processed.

In a statement, Scarborough Open Air Theatre said: "On behalf of everyone here we wish Curt a speedy recovery we hope to welcome Tears for Fears back to the venue in the future."

Alison Moyet, who was set to support the duo for their Scarborough show, said: "You can imagine our woe right now as I can imagine yours. I am so sorry to be the bearer of ill news.