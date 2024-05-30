Textile art - including brooches and bookmarks - by Scarborough artist Elena Tradewell on show at Gallery 6
An embroidered dancing teacup shares the gallery wall with iridescent textile moths and sculptured mushrooms stand on a shelf alongside bookmarks and in a cabinet sit brooches of all shapes and sizes.
Hats and costumes also feature in the Russian-born artist’s solo show.
“I am influenced by the environment and the seaside,” said textile artist Elena, who operates under the title Wearable Art.
She met her Robin Hood’s Bay-born husband John of 29 years in Surrey when she was visiting friends and they have lived in Scarborough for nine years.
“My favourite method of creation is embroidery and making things from fabric, said Elena. “ They are not quick methods.”
"I see an image and just have to do it,” said whose latest creations are inspired by her love of nature and include mushroom sculptures and brooches .
Elena studied at what was Westwood School of Art and costumes made as part of her course also form part of the exhibition.
Most of the work is for sale and can be seen at Gallery 6, owned and run by Leslie Stones, in Victoria Road, Scarborough, until Saturday June 8.
The gallery, also a bookshop and performance space, is open each Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, daily from 11am to 4pm.
Entry to Gallery 6 is free.