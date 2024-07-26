The Trems are one of the bands on the bill

With a new show for this year – the Sensational Sixties Experience spins into Bridlington Spa later this month.

Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years this is the show to see.

On the bill:

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich

In 1964 the music scene was lit up with arrival of Dave Dee Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich. By 1966 on a massive roll the band were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52. In Germany alone in 1967, record sales outsold The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. Hits include Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu plus many more. This fast-moving energetic set from DBMT will have you dancing and singing in the isles performing hit after hit after hit.

THE TREMS (former members of The Tremeloes). The Tremeloes came to promenence in 1963 with their first number one Twist and Shout. From then the world became their stage performing on it for the past 61 years. They have earned a fantastic reputation as not only one of the most entertaining bands on tour today but, also for their distinctive harmonies. Other hits include Call Me Number One, Even The Bad Times Are Good, and of course their worldwide number one hit, Silence Is Golden.

THE FORTUNES. Hailing from Birmingham England, the band first came into prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential Pirate Radio Station of the same name. Other classics include, Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go. The Fortunes still continue to tour the world today.

THE SWINGING BLUE JEANS. The SBJ’s have a history that spans back to the early 1960’s. The band’s first big hit single ‘Hippy Hippy Shake’ was released in 1963. Other hits were soon to follow ‘You’re No Good, ‘Good Golly Miss Molly and ‘Don’t Make Me Over’ have been the bedrock of the band’s memorable live performances. The Swinging Blue Jeans have been led by Alan Lovell, faithfully carrying on the long tradition of the band.