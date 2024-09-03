The Chase star Anne Henerty plays the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella - this year's pantomime at Scarborough Spa

The Chase star Anne Hegerty will be adding extra stardust to Tony Peers’ produced pantomime Cinderella at Scarborough Spa this year.

The Governess – as she is known in the quiz show hosted by Bradley Walsh – will be playing the Fairy Godmother.

"I love doing panto,” said Anne. “It is a chance to act, sing and be funny.”

It is her 10th year in pantomime and her first time in Scarborough, though she has visited the town as a member of the Mastermind Club.

She sat in the BBC One quiz show’s black chair in 1987 to answer questions on her specialist subject, lyricist Lorenz Hart.

Anne hopes her character will be given a song – when she played the Enchantress in Beauty and the Beast, to her delight, the words of Kiss Me Honey, Honey were changed and she belted out Chase Me Honey, Honey.

Strictly no dancing. “I have great respect for the dancers in pantomime. They have been rehearsing for months and always know exactly what they are doing,” said Anne.

The dancers in Cinderella are all members of Scarborough-based TLC.

Anne will also be joined by Katie Buttner as Dandini. She was brought up in Scarborough and is a leading light in its musical theatre scene.

“This is my first panto and it is super exciting,” said Katie, who lives in Whitby with her partner firefighter Joe Lenton and their dog Toast.

Scarborough entertainer Charlotte Buxton will play Cinderella, Christopher Pym is Prince Charming, Daniel Dean is Buttons, Philip Meeks and Matt McInnes are the Ugly Sisters and Nick Fawcett is Baron Hardup.

Cinderella is on at the Scarborough Spa from Saturday December 7 until Wednesday January 1.

Tickets on 01723 376774 or online at https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/