The Derwent Arms pub in Norton to host The Yorkshire Grinch this December

Get ready to meet the one and only Mr Grinch, who will be dropping in to The Derwent Arms in Norton-on-Derwent, on the 1st December. The Yorkshire Grinch is one of the UK's top impersonators to furry green grump played by local presenter and actor Ryan Swain from Malton in North Yorkshire.

The pub which has recently seen Charlie Peat and Simon Barber take over the Derwent Arms on Church Street in Norton are really excited to be welcoming and hosting the hilarious green grump this December. Since the pair have moved to Norton from Doncaster and since managing the pub have both done a lot for the community already.

During your visit, the Grinch will begrudgingly welcome you into his pop-up Grotto, offering a moment of story time, a photo to cherish forever, as well as a special gift from his very own stash! You might even have the chance to bring the Grinch a present – he has a soft spot for onions, so we highly recommend bringing one along if you want to see his nicer side and all of the funny and crazy things he does with them.

Family Ticket (upto 5 people) £50 Single Ticket - £12 Your ticket includes: - Meet & Greet - Proffesional Photograph - Live Performance - Impressions - Festive Fun & Frolics - Every Child Gets A Present The Derwent Arms Sunday December 1, 1pm- 3pm or 3pm- 5pm

Tickets are now available for this event behind the bar.

The Yorkshire Grinch had a viral hit recently on TikTok in his costume reeancting a famous scene from the the hit Dr Suess film The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. The video which accumlated over 500,000 views on TikTok sounds just like the character portrayed by Jim Carrey in the 2000 film.

"I am a huge fan of Jim Carrey and have always been compared to a younger version of him since I was child, I can impersonate him well and do all of his mannerisms and expressions as they are with me on a day to day basis as it is. To bring this character a live is a dream come true and I look forward to bringing as much festive cheers and sneers to peoples lives as I can this year both locally and nationally. I am really looking forward to this event as it is in my hometown and it's exicting to be collaborating with Simon and Charlie at The Derwent Arms and bringing something exciting to the local area together. Those guys have made the pub in to a entertainment hub for the town which is fantastic to see and I fully support their efforts for that."

Ryan and his team will be bringing the pop-up grottos to Scarborough, Malton and several other locations which are still to be confirmed this December. He is also wanting to bring the character in to community care groups, SEN groups, hospitals and charities voluntarily to bring a bit of festive fun to the less fortunate and has urged people to get in touch with him for him to offer his charitable appearances if he has availability to help raise funds and awareness for local charities this Yuletide.

