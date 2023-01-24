The Enemy add the Subways to Bridlington Spa gig

The Enemy play Bridlington Spa in August

The Enemy sold more than 45,000 tickets across 18 venues for their reunion tour last year.

It marked 15 years since their debut album went straight to number 1 and would later be certified Platinum in recognition of more than 300,000 sales.

The trio would ultimately land another two top 10 albums, two top 10 singles and three major awards.

The Subways remain one of the most exciting live bands on the current touring circuit, thrilling crowds with their explosive rock sound and wild stage performances.

Back in 2005, with an average age of just 18, Billy, Charlotte and Josh crashed on to the international music scene with their debut album Young For Eternity and their rock-club floor-filling single Rock n Roll Queen.

The NME proclaimed them “The sexiest thing to sweep rock n roll off its feet in years".

Firm summer festival favourites, they have graced the stages of morw tha 100 international festivals – including, notably, Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, the main stages at Reading and Leeds, Rock In Park, Rock Am Ring, Hurricane, Southside, and Rock En Seine.

The Subways is an English rock band from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Formed in 2002, the band consists of Billy Lunn, lead vocals, guitar, Charlotte Cooper, bass guitar, lead vocals, and Camille Phillips, drums.

Founding-drummer Josh Morgan left the band for personal reasons in October 2020.

The Subways's debut album Young for Eternit, was released in July 2005 in the UK and 14 February 2006 in the US.

Their second album All or Nothing was released i June 2008 and their third album Money and Celebrity debuted in September 2011.

The band's self-titled fourth album was released in February 2015.

Also on the line-up is The Illicits, from Blackburn, Lancashire. They are a four-piece rock band.

Their electric live shows have been given accreditation up and down the country and earned them major support slots with Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, DMA's, The Zutons, and Miles Kane.

Tom Clarke, the lead singer from The Enemy, visited Bridlington Spa in November for a look at the venue.

“Recently I visited an outstanding venue in Bridlington,” he said.

"What makes the place special isn't the seafront location or the millions which have been invested into outfitting the place, for me it's the people who work there that want me and the band to come and play,” he said.

"You can buy fancy sound systems and plush interiors but people who are good at what they do and excited about doing it are a special thing.

" We can't wait to come and put on a show in Bridlington.”

Tickets are on sale now for The Enemy at Bridlington Spa, Sunday August 6.

