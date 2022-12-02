Over this year, The Enemy have sold over 45,000 tickets across 18 venues. This is for their reunion tour which celebrates 15 years since their debut album went to number one, which has been certified platinum for over 300,000 sales.

Since their hit debut album, the trio has landed another two top 10 albums, two top 10 singles and three major awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Clarke, lead singer from The Enemy, said: “Recently I visited an outstanding venue in Bridlington. What makes the place special isn't the sea front location or the millions which have been invested into outfitting the place, for me it's the people who work there that want me and the band to come and play.

The Enemy has announced the line-up of their rescheduled gig at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Most Popular

“You can buy fancy sound systems and plush interiors, but people who are good at what they do and excited about doing it are a special thing. We can't wait to come and put on a show in Bridlington.”

The Subways who are joining The Enemy at the gig at the Bridlington Spa have thrilled crowds with their fiery rock sound and wild stage performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2005, the band made their mark on the UK music scene with their debut album ‘Young for Eternity’ and hit single ‘Rock n Roll Queen”.

The NME have named them ‘The sexiest thing to sweep rock n roll off its feet in years’ and they have performed at over 100 international festivals such as Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, the main stages at Reading & Leeds and Southside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Subways are renowned rock band who will be joining The Enemy in Bridlington next summer.

Another stellar act is on the line up for next year's show at the Bridlington Spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four-piece band The Illicits, who come from Blackburn, have made a name for themselves in the music scene up and down the country.

They have supported music royalty, performing major support slots with Liam Gallager, Primal Scream, DMA’s, The Zutons and Miles Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad