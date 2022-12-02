The Enemy announce that The Subways are joining them at Bridlington Spa rescheduled gig
The Enemy have announced that rock band The Subways will be added to the line-up of their rescheduled gig on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Over this year, The Enemy have sold over 45,000 tickets across 18 venues. This is for their reunion tour which celebrates 15 years since their debut album went to number one, which has been certified platinum for over 300,000 sales.
Since their hit debut album, the trio has landed another two top 10 albums, two top 10 singles and three major awards.
Tom Clarke, lead singer from The Enemy, said: “Recently I visited an outstanding venue in Bridlington. What makes the place special isn't the sea front location or the millions which have been invested into outfitting the place, for me it's the people who work there that want me and the band to come and play.
“You can buy fancy sound systems and plush interiors, but people who are good at what they do and excited about doing it are a special thing. We can't wait to come and put on a show in Bridlington.”
The Subways who are joining The Enemy at the gig at the Bridlington Spa have thrilled crowds with their fiery rock sound and wild stage performances.
In 2005, the band made their mark on the UK music scene with their debut album ‘Young for Eternity’ and hit single ‘Rock n Roll Queen”.
The NME have named them ‘The sexiest thing to sweep rock n roll off its feet in years’ and they have performed at over 100 international festivals such as Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, the main stages at Reading & Leeds and Southside.
Another stellar act is on the line up for next year's show at the Bridlington Spa.
Four-piece band The Illicits, who come from Blackburn, have made a name for themselves in the music scene up and down the country.
They have supported music royalty, performing major support slots with Liam Gallager, Primal Scream, DMA’s, The Zutons and Miles Kane.
Tickets are now on sale for The Enemy gig at Bridlington Spa, Sunday August 6 2023. You can purchase online at https://www.bridspa.com/events/?entry=spx_326403 via phone 01262 678258 and in person at the Bridlington Spa Box Office.