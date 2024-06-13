The Lightning Seeds to play Scarborough Spa gig as part of 35th anniversary tour
To mark their 35-year musical career, the Liverpool band, led by singer songwriter Ian Broudie, are embarking on their Tomorrow’s Here Today, Greatest Hits Tour.
And ahead of this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament getting under way, the band has announced Scarborough Spa as an additional date.
This autumn, they’ll be hitting the road with a selection of their best tracks including Pure, Lucky You, Sugar Coated Iceberg, You Showed Me and of course, the football fans’ favourite, Three Lions, which became an anthem for England hosting the Euros 28 years ago.
The Lightning Seeds will be heading to the Spa Grand Hall on Wednesday November 13, with tickets on sale from Friday June 14, at 10am.
Visit www.scarboroughspa.co.uk for tickets and further information.