The GRAMMY Awards take place this weekend, bringing together the biggest names in the world of music, and with it an even bigger audience watching along.

For those looking to watch this year’s event, if you’re fortunate enough to have a subscription to Paramount+ you’ll be able to watch the entire affair live or on demand after it’s broadcast.

For the rest of us though, we’ll have to suffice with clips that will appear on the GRAMMY’s official YouTube channel, along with getting nostalgic by watching some previous performances over the years.

But what is the most viewed GRAMMY Awards performance on YouTube? Well, Japan-101 went through the digital archives to pull out 19 of the most viewed performances from the GRAMMYs so you don’t have to wonder anymore.

Do you recall any of the performances on the list, or do you think there is a performance out there that deserves as many views as the selection in this list?

1 . Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony - 2005 JLo and Marc Anthony's performance of Escapémonos at the 2005 GRAMMY Awards is the most viewed performance on YouTube, with currently a view count of 99,701,120.

2 . BTS - 2022 The first of three entries for the K-Pop juggernauts: their performance of Butter at the 2022 GRAMMYs has earned 89,515,684 views.

3 . BTS - 2021 A year prior, BTS' performance of Dynamite at the 2021 GRAMMYs has earned 84,253,460 views on YouTube.