The Proms at Castle Howard: Popular event at Yorkshire stately home cancelled after company goes into liquidation

A popular music event at one of Yorkshire’s most well-known and best-loved stately homes has been cancelled.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST

The company which runs the Proms at Castle Howard event has gone into liquidation, the stately home confirmed this week. The event had been run for more than 30 years and was popular with thousands of people over the years.

However, a statement posted on its website said it was not possible to host the event in 2023 due to the ongoing liquidation process. However, it said it would continue to look to host more music events on the grounds in the future.

It said: “Castle Howard are sad to announce that the Proms concert will not be going ahead in 2023. Unfortunately, the promoter who organised the Proms at Castle Howard is currently in the process of going into liquidation, meaning it is impossible for us to deliver a Proms concert in this year’s event schedule.

The Proms at Castle Howard will not take place in 2023. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.The Proms at Castle Howard will not take place in 2023. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.
    "We appreciate that the Proms has held a special place in the hearts of many visitors for over 30 years and we have enjoyed hosting this event within the grounds of Castle Howard, and have welcomed thousands of visitors across its lifespan.

    "Castle Howard remains committed to delivering high quality events as part of what we programme and we have several new events coming to the iconic House and Grounds this year, and will continue to work on future planning for music events. Thank you for your understanding.”

    This year’s Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta will be held at Castle Howard for the first time, having moved from its old base in York.

