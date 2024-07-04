'The rafters will rock and the angels will sing!' : Bridlington's annual 'Rock the Priory' concert returns
On Thursday, July 18 (7.30pm), there will be nearly 100 singers and a live band of professional musicians in the incredible setting of the Priory Church, delivering an evening of soaring harmonies and epic guitar solos.
Proceeds from the concert go towards the group's Schools Rock project.
Group director, Mark Howley: “This is our fifth year doing Rock the Priory, and we've sold out every year. It's absolutely awe-inspiring to come together and make music in such an amazing space as the Priory Church, and it's wonderful to look out and see the pews packed out.
"We'll have some fab rock songs, with a hundred voices and fantastic musicians coming together to give you a great night of feel-good music that'll have you tapping your toes and dancing in the aisles – the rafters will rock, and even the angels will sing - and all for a tenner!"
Tickets £10 (ages 16 and under go free) are available from remarkablearts.net and the Priory Church Shop. Contact 07943 276496 for more details.
