The Rod Stewart Songbook Theatre Show heads for Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre
The ultimate homage to the star, The Rod Stewart Songbook Theatre Show comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.
By Sue Wilkinson
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:03 am
Featuring Pete McCall, Europe’s foremost tribute and described by Rod’s sister Mary as ‘excellent’, with his sensational live band, the show features unforgettable hits including Sailing, Maggie May, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Some Guys Have All The Luck, Baby Jane, Rhythm Of My Heart, You Wear It Well and Hot Legs.
The Rod Stewart Songbook Theatre Show can be seen at the Stephen Jospeh at 7.30pm on Saturday October 8.
Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com