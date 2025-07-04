THE SCRIPT: Everything you need to know about this weekend's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show
The Irish chart toppers will be joined by special guest Tom Walker.
The show at Scarborough OAT on Saturday July 5 marks a welcome return to the Yorkshire coast for the band, who headlined the venue in 2018 and 2022.
The Script – made up of Danny O'Donoghue (vocals), Glen Power (drums), Ben Sargeant (bass) and Ben Weaver (guitar) – first rose to fame in 2008 with the release of their self-titled debut album, which featured hit singles The Man Who Can't Be Moved and Breakeven. Since then, the band have enjoyed a hit-filled career including six Number One albums.
BRIT Award winner Tom Walker is a British singer-songwriter who burst onto the scene with his hit single Leave a Light On. His debut album What a Time to Be Alive, topped the UK Albums Chart and showcased his distinctive sound. Tom’s performance is set to add an extra layer of excitement to what promises to be an unforgettable night in Scarborough.
Gates open at 6pm at the Open Air Theatre.
Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:
Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP
Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG
Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ
Northstead Lower YO12 6PF
Victoria Park YO12 7TS
William Street YO12 7PL
In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.
All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.
Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.
One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.
There will be free water refill stations at the venue.
If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.
Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.
However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.
The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.
Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.
