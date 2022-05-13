The Serial Killer Next Door - a crime show hosted by This Morning's Emma Kenny - on way to Scarborough Spa

The Serial Killer Next Door is hosted by This Morning’s Emma Kenny and is on its way to Scarborough Spa

Emma is one of the UK’s most notable TV crime commentators. In heshow, Emma asks the question: ‘Would you know if you were living next door to a serial killer?"

Taking her guests on a journey into the dark side of humanity, Emma explores the ingredient list of experiences that turns regular people into murderous monsters.

A must-see for any true crime fan, Emma provides an in-depth analysis of the crimes that shook the world.

From Ted Bundy to Joanna Dennehy, Richard Ramirez to Dennis Rader and many more besides, Emma explores the crime scenes and criminal minds of some of the most notorious serial killers of our time.

Learn how psychological profiling and other modern police detection methods is helping to apprehend these predators and protect us from their deadly desires.

Join Emma in this informative exposé of their warped and depraved world as she separates truth from myth and lifts the lid on some of the most infamous criminals in modern history.

Understand how their minds work, what motivates them and, crucially, what they look for in a victim. Dare you look through the eyes of the psychopaths that walk among us? It could just save your life…

To buy tickets please visit www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01723 376774.