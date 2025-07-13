The stars of Hit TV Series Still Game are Coming to the Scarborough Spa

Stars of Auld Pals are on way to Scarborough Spa

Following a run of sell-out dates last year, stars of the hit BBC and Netflix TV series Still Game are heading out on tour with Auld Pals: An Evening with the Stars of Still Game and includes a Scarborough date.

The production features Jane McCarry, Paul Riley, Mark Cox, Sanjeev Kohli and Gavin Mitchell, who played Isa, Winston, Tam, Navid and Boabby the Barman in the award-winning, hit comedy series.

The talented ensemble cast have been entertaining audiences for years, with unforgettable performances in some of TV’s biggest comedy shows including Chewin’ the Fat, The Karen Dunbar Show and, of course, Still Game.

Now audiences can get up close and personal with the show’s cast members for an evening of laughter, entertainment, and Scottish wit as they share personal stories from their careers in entertainment, including memories from their time on Still Game.

Fans will get an opportunity to ask the stars their questions about the TV show in a Q&A session.

Ahead of the tour, Lee Newton of promoter Red Shoe Entertainment said: “The cast had a brilliant time on the show in 2024 and were incredibly touched by everyone’s support, not to mention all the full houses they received across the UK.

Since the last show, we’ve been inundated with messages from fans, asking if we can get the show out again and we thought it would be rude to let them down.

" So, we are very excited to take this spectacular line-up of comedic talent to Scarborough in April.

Whether you’re a Still Game superfan, or just looking for a good time, this show is not to be missed.”

Auld Pals: An Evening with the Stars of Still Game is at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 25.

Rock star Stewart Copeland heads to the Spa this year with Has He Said Too Much?

He will chats about his success with The Police, being one of the greatest drummers of all-time, a multi-Grammy winner, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. He will talk about his life as a performer, musician, entertainer and writer on Thursday October 30.

Tickets online at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or on 01723 376774.