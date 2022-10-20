Expect classic hits from legends including Hank Marvin, Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, Jimmy Page, Mark Knopfler, Van Halen, Slash and many more

The show has garnered critical acclaim for its homage to some of the most influential guitarists from the past 50 years of popular music.

Featuring talented world-class musicians and state-of-the-art video projection, the show journeys through five decades, from 1950s rock & roll through to the most creative and inspirational guitar heroes of the modern era.

Renowned for its highly versatile musicianship, The Story of Guitar Heroes recreates the unique sounds of each guitar legend with incredible accuracy, utilising no less than 30 different authentic guitars.