The supreme recreation of a Tina concert - Totally Tina - rocks into Scarborough Spa

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s original, award-winning Tina Turner tribute …. aka Justine Riddoch and her talented cast

When Tina burst on to the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances.

Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come. We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelled her to stadium concert stardom.

Supported by her band and dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine is one of the best Tina tribute acts. She was a National Tribute Awards winner since 2013.

Twelve years have passed since Totally Tina first sprang to life in the Liverpool and a Lifetime Achievement Award and other accolades along the way have earned Justine’s Totally Tina a top spot in the musical tribute world.

Justine said she has been observing her beloved muse from the start, constantly honing her homage to the legend with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail, to deliver the most authentic recreation of the rock and roll queen’s live performances.

“We love what we do, and we’re lucky enough to have an incredibly loyal army of fans here and overseas. We look forward to meeting many more new fans this year,” said Justine.

The cast and crew of Totally Tina are pulling out all the stops with the promise of new, custom-made performances featuring fresh ideas, coupled with the band’s famous humour.

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back and It’s Only Rock and Roll have been added to a set which includes Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer to name a few.

All the songs are enhanced by sparkling stiletto heels, flamboyant tail feathers and high-energy dance routines. There’s plenty of audience engagement and post-show meet and greets.

Justine, a past winner of cult talent show, Stars In Their Eyes performing as Anastacia, is known in the business for her enthusiasm and drive, and has been singing professionally for 30 years.

She is justifiably proud of her cast and crew who’ve played a huge part in helping her to create the longest running Tina Turner tribute.

She said: “I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far. Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

“We always add our own personality to the show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

"That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

Totally Tina has on the road for the past nine years.

The show is on at Scarborough Spa on Friday, April 12 at 7.30pm.