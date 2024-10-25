The Vaccines frontman Justin Young tells fans to expect a "hot, sweaty and fun" gig in Scarborough next week

The Vaccines are playing at Scarborough Spa on October 30.

Ahead of the band’s first visit to Scarborough Spa next week, Justin Young, lead singer of The Vaccines, spoke about the UK tour and how much he and the band were looking forward to the Yorkshire coast gig.

On Wednesday, October 30, indie greats The Vaccines will be coming to the Yorkshire coast for the first time since 2012 to perform at Scarborough Spa.

Since the band’s conception over a decade ago, they have become bigger and bigger, with their leader singer Justin Young attributing this to their “hunger and drive”.

Young said “We started in 2010, and in that time I think the music scene has changed in innumerable ways. However, something that I think always stays the same is the connection that artists have with their audience and vice versa.

“The ways that we consume music are always changing and advancing, but people’s hunger to go see a live act and be in the same room as them seems as strong as ever.

“I think that is testament to the type of community that artists are able to foster and how central that is to people’s love of music.

“We released an album at the start of this year called ‘Pick Up Full of Pink Carnations’ and we are still on tour for that album- this is our second time around the UK.

“We are very happy to be on the road again, there have been many firsts on this tour and we are visiting quite a few venues we have never been to before- Scarborough included!

“It is quite hard to find places we have never played before this far into our careers, so we are having lots of fun!

“It is so lovely to be in Yorkshire again- Yorkshire crowds are renowned around the world with artists for being some of the best!

“Scarborough Spa looks beautiful and that is one of the nice things about playing in some of the smaller towns that don’t have purpose-built academies. You get to play in these wonderful old theatres, ballrooms and halls- I think they have much more personality.

“I have stopped trying to guess what a crowd is going to be like, because every night and crowd is very different. That is one of the things that makes it so fun, not really knowing what to expect.”

Young said: “I do remember our Bridlington gig being really really great. It was my birthday at midnight so we ended up celebrating my birthday in the town- which means it has stayed in my mind and I look back on it fondly.

“I am not sure if I can predict whether Scarborough will surpass Bridlington’s enthusiasm, but I am looking forward to seeing soon!

“We don’t have to do anything until the afternoon, so if it's not chucking it down with rain we will try to have a walk along the seafront and maybe find a nice cafe- the band definitely want to try and see something more than the four walls of the venue.

“Trying some famous fish and chips will certainly be a priority for some of the band I think as well.

“Fans at Scarborough can expect lots of ringing in their ears as they leave and probably other people's sweat dripping down their backs- our gigs are quite visceral, hot, sweaty and fun, and I like to think pretty uplighting as well!

“I think we are playing really well at the moment and we are having such a good time, I think it is going to be a really fun night!

“We are very much looking forward to coming, we hope to see you all there, that you enjoy yourselves and show us a good time in Scarborough- we are so excited!”

Visit https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/whats-on/the-vaccines for more information and to purchase tickets.