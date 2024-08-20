The Yorkshire Grinch is bringing a new pop-up grotto to Scarborough this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Yorkshire Grinch is one of the UK's top impersonaters to furry green grump played by actor and presenter Ryan Swain. Ryan studied performing arts at Scarborough Tec and is very exciting to be bringing his act to Scarborough for the first time.
The 33-year-old TV and Radio host who has also been a mental health campaigner and speaker for two years and said: "I'm really excited and looking forward to bringing lots of laughter and festive cheer to Roscoes and can’t wait to bring the character to life.
"I am a huge fan of Jim Carey and have always been compared to a younger version of him since I was child, I can impersonate him well and do all of his mannerisms and expressions as they are with me on a day to day basis as it is.
During your visit, the Grinch will begrudgingly welcome you into his pop-up Grotto, offering a moment of story time, a photo to cherish forever, as well as a special gift from his very own stash! You might even have the chance to bring the Grinch a present – he has a soft spot for onions, so we highly recommend bringing one along if you want to see his nicer side!
Tickets are available now via bookwhen: www.bookwhen.com/theyorkshiregrinch
