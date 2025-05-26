The Yorkshire Wind Orchestra are performing in Scarborough in June 2025

The Yorkshire Wind Orchestra presents a weekend of music at St Mary’s Church, Castle Road Scarborough on Friday evening 6th June and Saturday afternoon 7th June, the first time the ensemble has visited Scarborough in its 30-year history,

With players drawn from across the county, the Yorkshire Wind Orchestra has a growing reputation for exciting performances and innovative programming. They will explore the atmospheres and sounds of the sea and shore in 2 separate programmes of music reflecting the region’s stunning landscapes and maritime heritage.

On Friday 6 June, 19:30 – East Coast Miniatures

An intimate evening of music from Handel and Rossini to Fats Waller and Irving Berlin, with the Cumulus Clarinet Quartet and the Wren Flute Trio, both comprising current and former members of the YWO.

The Yorkshire Wind Orchestra

On Saturday 7 June 14:30 – East Coast Pictures

The 40+ musicians the Yorkshire Wind Orchestra will gather for a sparkling family-friendly programme celebrating Yorkshire’s coast, with music by Philip Sparke, Gustav Holst, Nigel Hess, Frank Ticheli and including the Yorkshire premiere of “Las Encantadas” (The Enchanted Isles) by the group’s music director Keiron Anderson.

Tickets available in advance from yorkshirewinds.co.uk, and on the door

£10 for adults

Children under 18 free