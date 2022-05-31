Theatre director Tim Tubbs brings his popular series of lunchtime lectures to Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

If you enjoy a good murder mystery, head over to YMCA Theatre for Tim Tubbs’ popular Lunchtime Lectures in June, which feature four true crime murders in the days of British Empire

“There is a splendid fascination in these murder cases in exotic places under British Empire rule,” said Tim.

“Two are very well-known. Three remain officially unsolved. All four offer intriguing glimpses into the lives of the privileged, when the Union Jack fluttered proudly in every continent of the world.”

The series of hour-long talks starts with The Agra Murders (June 7). British Raj India was scandalised in 1913 by a double murder.

Kenya’s Happy Valley is the setting (June 14) when the 1941 shooting of the Earl of Erroll drove the grim war news off the front pages, exposing a louche expatriate lifestyle.

Ritual Death in the Bahamas? (June 21) explores the connection between the murder of self-made Canadian millionaire Sir Harry Oakes and the Duke of Windsor, Britain’s wartime Governor.

Murder in Old Peking (June 28) concentrates on the brutal murder and mutilation of a 19-year old British girl in 1937 Peking. It remained officially unsolved, but shocked and challenged China’s privileged foreign enclave.

The lectures start at 1pm and last an hour.

Tickets £5 (no concessions)

Book series of three lectures for £15 and get the fourth one free.