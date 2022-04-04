These are the artists taking part in Open Studios at the Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station

The resident artists at Scarborough’s Old Parcels Office Artspace will be opening their doors to the public for a behind-the-scenes look at their work, practice and studios on April 9 and 10

There will be a chance to meet and talk to 11 different artists whose working practices include ceramics, drawing, painting, photography, paper cutting and many more.

The Old Parcels Office at the end of Scarborough railway station car park is now home toseven permanent studios as well as an exhibition and workshop space, currently displaying an open exhibition until April 24.

The resident artists are:

Studio 1: Lesley Warner – ceramic sculptures and functional pieces thrown on the potter’s wheel, inspired by her early morning swims in Scarborough’s South Bay.

Studio 2:- Lizzie Sky Hall and Salona. Lizzie Sky Hall creates bold vibrant paintings inspired by her love for animals & the Glen near her home. Salona also paints in oils, her work has themes of hope & survival in adversity.

Studio 3: Kane Cunningham – a landscape painter focussing on the subtle effects of climate change.

Studio 4: Grace Lyons and Jennifer Weston. Grace is a life painter working in earthy tones, inspired by mythology; Jennifer’s work explores issues including climate change and feminism through fine art, textiles and mixed media.

Studio 5: Mary-Ann Stevens and Michael Murphy. Mary-Ann models quirky fictional characters exploring gender and identity. Michael is a landscape artist working with charcoal.

Studio 6: Jacqui Barrowcliffe - works mainly with photography and site-specific installations, currently focussing on coastal erosion and climate change using the cyanotype process and multi-media installations

Studio 7: Trish Shaw and CLAIRE. Trish produces delicate works of art using paper and a scalpel, and also works with print and fluid paints. CLAIRE. works across multi-media, drawing on autobiographical themes and producing visual, written or performance pieces.