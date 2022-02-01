These are the dates of Scarborough singer Victoria Wright's monthly concerts - and how to get tickets

Mezzo-soprano Victoria Wright has a busy calendar ahead with her monthly concerts every first Thursday of the month at The Hub, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, and repeated the following week at Pickering Memorial Hall

VIctoria and Scarborough soprano Francesca Santamaria team up for a concert aat St Martin's -on- the -Hill on Saturday April 23.

Since the beginning of July Victoria has been performing monthly Thursday concerts at The Hub with piainist Mark Gordon as part of a lunchtime series in the same spirit as the weekly Thursday lunchtime concerts at the Library hosted by Maria Billington.

Victoria has joined forces with soprano Francesca Santamaria to form the opera duo Bel Canto

Each month explores a new theme incorporating opera arias, songs from the musicals and classical and cross-over repertoire.

So far the programmes have covered film music, songs from around the world and heroines.

This month - at the Hub on February 3 and Pickering on February 10 - she celebrates Valentine's Day. Victoria's epertoire will include Some Enchanted Evening, The Rose, La vie en Rose with opera favourites including Oh mio babino caro.

"I really enjoy performing at the Hub. The atmosphere from the audience is so warm and the staff are so welcoming providing refreshments and light snacks at the interval," she said.

Dates at the the Hub are Thursdays February 3; March 3; April, 7; May 5 and July 2. The concerts start at 12.30pm and last an hour.

To secure your place call 01723 374516

Victoria and Francesca came together to form the opera duo Bel Canto and performed A Night at the Opera concert in December at St Martin's-on -the -Hill and are planning their return concert on Saturday April 23 with accomplished pianist Elise Curran and support from students from the Singers Institute run by Francesca.

"It's great to sing with Francesca," said Victoria. "We are currently rehearsing a program that will include the atmospheric Flower Duet from the opera Lakme and some heartfelt duets from Miss Saigon. The acoustic in St Martin's is amazing and it's a privilege to sing in such a stunning church," said Victoria.