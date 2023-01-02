These are the first guests to be announced for Sci-fi Scarborough at the Spa next year

Dermot Crowley who appeared as a member of the Rebel Alliance in Star Wars

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, so the team were delighted to make the first booking Dermot Crowley aka General Crix Madine….

General Madine specialised in covert actions for the Rebel Alliance, waging war in secret against Imperial troops and the Emperor's own shadowy agents.

His plans culminated with the operation to destroy the shield generator on the Forest Moon of Endor.

Dermot’s TV appearances include Luther, Hunted, Borgia, Margaret, New Tricks, Foyle’s War, Midsomer Murders, Bleak House, Kingdom, Spooks, Dead Gorgeous, Murder Rooms, A Touch of Frost, Trial and Retribution, Rebel Heart, Falling for a Dancer, Father Ted, Jonathan Creek, The Sculptress, Kavanagh QC, Poirot, Blue Money, Echoes and Empty Nest.

His films include, The Death of Stalin, The Foreigner, Black 47, A Prominent Patient, Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie, Deception, Here, Holy Water, Babel, Before You Go, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Staggered, The March, The Son of the Pink Panther, Wilt, Little Dorrit, The Doctor and the Devils, Octopussy, The Return of the Jedi and Giro City.

Nicola Jane Bryant played companion Perpugilliam "Peri" Brown from 1984 to 1986, first with Peter Davison and then with Colin Baker as the Doctor.

Her appearances spanning episodes Planet of Fire to Mindwarp. She later reprised the role for Dimensions in Time and has since appeared in many Doctor Who video and audio spin-offs.

Nicola has reprised the role of Peri in several of the Big Finish Productions Doctor Who spin-off audio drama.

She has appeared with both Peter Davison and Colin Baker in these. She has also directed several audio dramas for Big Finish.

In 2013, Nicola appeared on a Doctor Who edition of the TV game show Pointless Celebrities and partnered up with Andrew Hayden-Smith. She also contributed to the charity reference book Behind the Sofa: Celebrity Memories of Doctor Who.

Sci-Fi Scarborough takes place on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23 at Scarborough Spa.

Tickets are direct from the website: www.scifiscarborough.co.uk

