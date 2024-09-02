This Feeling By The Sea: Everything you need to know for the festival at Bridlington Spa this weekend

This Feeling By The Sea will take place on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7 at Bridlington Spa.

The second ever This Feeling By The Sea music festival at Bridlington Spa will take place this weekend with headliners Royston Club and The K's- here’s all you need to know!

After a triumphant debut event in 2023, the rock 'n' roll club night, record label and tastemakers This Feeling will bring their By The Sea festival back to Bridlington Spa for its second event which runs from September 6 and 7.

This Feeling By The Sea 2024 will be headlined by The Royston Club (Friday) and The K's (Saturday) alongside an A-Z of contemporary and rising indie and alternative talent.

As with last year's festival, every single artist on the bill has emerged via This Feeling shows held in grassroots venues across the UK.

The K's will headline the Saturday line-up.

The festival promises to host two packed days of live music, with eight bands per day playing on the Royal Hall stage, as well as acoustic sets in Sessions from some of the best up and coming artists.

Joining the line-up for the acoustic sets will be Finn Forster, Serotones, Sunbeam, Frankie Dobson, Beth Pilling and Mae Armstrong

Both days will be hosted by Fenners formerly of Soccer AM.

See the line-up and stage times below:

The Royston Club are the headliners for Friday.

Royal Hall stage:

Friday:

Jericho Keys (BBC introducing) will be DJ between all of the following acts

3pm: Doors

3:25pm - 3:50pm: Breeze

4:10pm - 4:40pm: Megan Wyn

5pm - 5:30pm: The Sheratons

5:55pm - 6:25pm: The Crooks 6:50pm - 7:20pm: Spyres 7:45pm - 8:15pm: The Rosadocs

8:45pm - 9:30pm: Pastel

10pm - 11:15pm: The Royston Club

11:30pm: Curfew

Saturday:

John Kennedy (Radio X) will be DJ between all of the following acts

3pm: Doors

3:25pm - 3:50pm: Alex Spencer

4:10pm - 4:40pm: Dirty Blonde

5pm - 5:30pm: The Slates

5:55pm - 6:25pm: Casino

6:50pm - 7:20pm: The Kairos 7:45pm - 8:15pm: The Clause

8:45pm - 9:30pm: Seb Lowe

10pm - 11:15pm: The K’s

11:30pm: Curfew

The timings for the Acoustic Stage are as follows: Friday:

5:30pm - 5:55pm: Beth Pilling

6:25pm - 6:50pm: Sunbeam

7:20pm - 7:45pm: Finn Forster

Saturday: 5:30pm - 5:55pm: Mae Armstrong

6:25pm - 6:50pm: Frankie Dobson

7:20pm - 7:45pm: Serotones

Friday tickets cost £35, Saturday tickets cost £35, child U12 tickets coast £10, and weekend tickets cost £60. All tickets will also incur an additional booking fee charge.

Bridlington Spa does not offer on-site parking.

There are three pay and display car parks within 10 minutes walking distance of the venue. The nearest being Langdale Wharf.

Alternatively, there is on-street parking close to the venue. There are a small number of disabled bays down the slipway north of Bridlington Spa. They offer both stepped and step-free access to the building; step-free access requires users to return to the top of the inclined slip road, turning left and along South Marine Drive to the main entrance to the south end of the venue.

Certain items may be prohibited from being brought into the venue, such as bottles, cans, food and drink, cameras, recording equipment or any item that may potentially be used as a weapon. If in doubt, please check with the venue prior to attending.

As is required by law, the venue operates a no smoking policy. The use of e-cigarettes and vaping is also prohibited.

Visit https://thisfeeling.co.uk/bythesea/ for more information.