This is the line-up for Ryedale Blues Club at the Milton Rooms in Malton for January
In a change to the original line-up, Ryedale Blues Club will feature DC Blues on Thursday January 27 at the Milton Rooms in Malton.
The Alex Fawcett Band are unable to play this month as planned and have been rebooked for November.
DC Blues hail from York and have been playing their own take on the blues with original material and selected covers since 2012. The gig starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/themiltonrooms
On Saturday January 29 at 7.15pm the Milton Rooms hosts Taphouse Burnout, featuring a mix of music from some great local musicians including Graeme Hargreaves with Dave Kemp, George Rowell, Ian Collingwood, Mooch (duo) and Phil Hooley and the Woolgatherers.
Tickets are £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/themiltonrooms