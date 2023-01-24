This is the line up for the Senasational 60s show at Bridlington Spa

The show with a eelgood factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s at the venue on Easter Saturday, April 8.

Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years this is the show to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the bill are:

Dozy Beak Mick and Tich: Originally called Dave Dee and the Bostons formed in 1961. Changing their name to Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich in 1964. In 1966 the band were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52. Hits include Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu.

Most Popular

Mike D’Abo: was the only man who could fill Paul Jones' shoes as front man for Manfred Mann. Already attracting attention with his group, A Band Of Angels, Mike was thrust into a wider limelight with the Manfreds. Just Like A Woman, Semi-Detached Suburban Mr James and Mighty Quinn were just three of the string of hits with the 'new boy' in the line-up.

Mike's career after the disbanding of the Manfreds in 1969 lost none of its momentum. He'd already proved his impressive skill as a songwriter by composing Build Me Up Buttercup for The Foundations and Handbags and Gladrags, a hit for Chris Farlowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fortunes: the band first came into prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the pirate radio station of the same name. Other classics include Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go.

The Swinging Blue Jeans: thei r hit singles ‘ Hippy Hippy Shake , You’re No Good, Good Golly Miss Molly and Don’t Make Me Over have been the bedrock of the band's live p erformances.

Advertisement Hide Ad