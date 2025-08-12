Daniel Dean and the dancers from TLC. Photo: Richard Ponter

This year’s pantomime at Scarborough Spa will go on in honour of its producer, Tony Peers who died earlier this month.

The star cast of Beauty and the Beast, which includes reality TV star Jack Quickenden and The Chase’s Anne Hegerty, who is returning after making her Spa debut last year in Cinderella.

Actor and magician Daniel Dean returns for his fourth year in the role of the panto’s loveable ‘silly billy’. He will play Loopy Louie.

“To think we are doing a pantomime in Scarborough without Tony around is sad,” said Daniel, who knew Mr Peers for 25 years.

Daniel Dean as Loppy Louie, Mervyn Francis as Dame Polly Potts, and Paul Flanagan as Belle's father. Photo: Richard Ponter

“This year’s show is in honour of Tony and we are all going to make an effort to make it is one of the best shows in his name,” he said.

"He will never be forgotten in the whole entertainment industry. In the showbiz world, he was a legend. When he first started as an entertainer, he was a fantastic and highly respected comic.

“He was one of the last of the old school, an agent, come manager, come producer.

"This year the show is dedicated to Tony.”

Anne Hegerty returns to the Spa for the second year in a row. Photo: Richard Ponter

Ex-footballer and X-Factor contestant Jake is making his Scarborough Spa debut. It will be his 10th pantomime and the third time he has played Gaston, Belle’s unlucky suitor.

“I prefer playing Gaston to the prince. You can take the mickey out of yourself. He is a pompous idiot, like me. I am playing myself.”

Jake lives in Essex with his wife and two children who will be heading to Scarborough to see him in pantomime and his mates from Scunthorpe will also get a chance to watch him on stage.

“Family and friends, that’s all Christmas is about. Panto is so nice, you see so many families come and enjoy it together,” said Jake.

Katie Buttner as the Enchantress and Matt McInnes as the Prince in Beauty and the Beast.

Like Jake, Anne has been one of the contestants on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here with Jake calling Anne’s stay in the jungle inspirational.

Anne returns to the Spa again in the role of the good fairy. “I really enjoyed myself last year. Scarborough is a lovely town and I had a good time.

“It is a vote of confidence to be asked back,” said Anne, best known at the Governess on ITV’s quiz show The Chase.

She intends to spend Christmas on her own in a flat she will rent in town. “I will have mince pies, a cheese board, Cox’s orange pippins and salted nuts – that’s my Christmas,” said Anne, who was at Mr Peers’ funeral.

Jake Quickenden as Gaston and Charlotte Buxton as Belle. Photo: Richard Ponter

Also returning to the Spa pantomime from last year are Katie Buttner as the Enchantress and Charlotte Buxton as Cinderella.

Katie, who lives in Whitby, is well known to Scarborough audiences through her roles in musicals with Scarborough Theatre Company.

“This year, it will be strange without Tony popping in now and again. He was such a friendly face and made you feel so welcome and loved,” she said.

Charlotte is from Scarborough and went to Julie Hatton's School of Performing Arts before forging a career in showbusiness.

“I love spending Christmas with my family,” she said.

She had known Mr Peers since she was six.

“He was always nice and gave me such good advice,” she said.

Making is Scarborough Spa pantomime debut is Mervyn Francis as Dame Polly Potts. He has done pantomime for 56 years, 15 of them as dame. He worked for Mr Peers, including in panto in Hunstanton.

He started his career at the now-demolished Futurist on Scarborough seafront. He was a singer/dancer in The Bachelors show.

Completing the cast are Matt McInnes as the Beast/Prince and Paul Flanagan as Belle’s dad.

Mr Peers funeral was held at the Scarborough Spa on Monday.