Gaz Coombes – one of the UK’s most beloved songwriters and frontmen – is joining music legends Johnny Marr and The Charlatans for their co-headline show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Supergrass star has been named as special guest for an unmissable show at the Yorkshire coast venue on Saturday, June 29.

As founder member of Brit Pop icons Supergrass, Gaz Coombes brought the world some of the era’s most iconic anthems such as Alright, Moving, Caught by The Fuzz, Pumping on Your Stereo, Richard III and Going Out.

Alongside work with his multi-award winning band, Gaz’s fantastic solo output has delighted fans old and new. He has crafted four incredible solo albums, including 2012’s Here Comes The Bombs, 2015’s Mercury-nominated Matador and 2018’s World’s Strongest Man.Last year's universally acclaimed Turn the Car Around which hit the UK Top 10 – Gaz’s best charting solo work – included the singles Sonny The Strong and Don't Say It's Over.

Julian Murray, promoter Cuffe and Taylor’s Scarborough OAT venue programmer, said: “We are delighted to announce Gaz Coombes will be joining Johnny Marr and The Charlatans for what is going to be an incredible night at Scarborough OAT.

“Gaz has penned some of indie’s biggest anthems and his solo albums are right up there with his best work to date. We know fans are going to love seeing him at this special venue alongside Johnny Marr and The Charlatans. This really is a show not to be missed!”

Founding member and songwriting genius of The Smiths, superstar collaborator and sensational solo artist, Johnny Marr is rightly regarded as a bona fide British music icon.

The Charlatans remain an inspirational force in British music notching up 14 Top 40 studio albums, three of them number ones, alongside 22 Top 40 singles, four of them Top 10 hits.

Gaz Coombes, Johnny Marr and The Charlatans join the likes of Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Bill Bailey, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024.