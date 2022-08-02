Thousands flocked to Malton's Meadowfest - now for its free food festival

The Feeling headlined Meadowfest in Malton

It offered 12 hours full of feel-good music combined with delicious food and drink.

The event kicked off on Saturday July 30 at 10am and featured Yorkshire’s top talent including singer/songwriter Alistair Griffin, Flatcap Carnival and party band HUGE! all supporting this year’s headline act The Feeling – there really was something for everyone to enjoy.

Back with a bang after six long years away, The Feeling got the crowd jumping with an assembly of fan favorites such as Fill My Little World and Never Be Lonely, as well as music from their brand-new album Loss. Hope. Love and a few classic covers.

Wet weather didn’t dampen the mood as festivalgoers reveled in the unique atmosphere of Malton’s natural amphitheater setting with their picnics, a range of street food stalls, undercover family entertainment and so much more.

Visitors were spoiled for choice with more bars than ever to enjoy including not one but two iconic Yorkshire Bus Bars.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, festival director, he said: “It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the fantastic tunes and soaking up the unmatchable vibe with everyone in good spirits.

“We had an amazing line up, demonstrating some of the amazing talent that Yorkshire has to offer. It really was a superb event, and we are so grateful to everyone involved in putting this festival together, as well as a massive thank you to everyone who came down and enjoyed the buzz of Meadowfest.“However, that’s not it for 2022! Malton Food Lovers Festival will return for the August Bank Holiday weekend for a three-day foodie extravaganza. Don’t miss it.”The second helping of Malton’s Food Lovers Festival is set to take place from Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29 with free entry for the whole family.