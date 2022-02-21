Three more guests announced for Sci-fi Scarborough which is back at the Spa in April

Matthew Graham co-created the internationally acclaimed smash hit Life On Mars

Completing the guest line up are Michael Carter AKA Jabba the Hutt's pasty-faced majordomo, the Twi'lek Bib Fortuna from Return of the Jedi, writer of Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes, Matthew Graham, and the man who has appeared in the most blockbusters Clem So.

They join Mike Fielding, Naboo from The Mighty Boosh, the brilliant Julie Dawn Cole, Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory and Dean Andrews the straight talking, no-nonsense Ray Carling from BBCs Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes.

Michael played Bib Fortuna in Star Wars: Episode VI _ The Return of the Jedi. Further film credits include American WereWolf in London, Out of the Darkness, The Illusionist and Centurion.

Matthew was 22 when he started writing on children’s drama before taking up a post as regular writer on the BBC’s flagship soap EastEnders.

He went on to write the seminal, BAFTA-nominated drama This Life as well as many other major TV shows including Hustle and Spooks.

In 1998, Matthew created his first original piece – limited series The Last Train about the disparate survivors of a global apocalypse. It was adapted in the States for ABC by Star Trek’s Michael Pillar.

Matthew went on to co-create the internationally-acclaimed smash-hit Life on Mars which won two International Emmys and a BAFTA Award. The sequel “Ashes to Ashes ran for three more seasons as well as cementing its lead character Gene Hunt as one of TV’s most exciting and iconic detectives.

He went on to contribute to two seasons of Doctor Who and in 2008 Matthew joined a small, close-knit writing team working with George Lucas out of Skywalker Ranch.

Over the following two years, he helped generate 50 episodes of a planned live-action “Star Wars” TV series and penned 11 of them. Since then Matthew has worked a lot in the States, running SyFy mini-series Childhood's End. The show was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Clem So initially began working as a background actor on the Japanese historic fantasy film 47 Ronin in 2011 and has gone on to build invaluable experience in the film industry. Clem has become a featured and in-demand face, having worked on nearly 40 major feature films to date and numerous TV shows including Sherlock, Being Human, His Dark Materials and 10 episodes of Doctor Who.

Other appearances include a Kyln prisoner in Marvel Studios' popular hit Guardians Of The Galaxy, a Spectre crime boss in James Bond: Spectre, a Resistance Trooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Clem also featured in the highly regarded Marvel Studios blockbuster Doctor Strange as one of the protectors of the Hong Kong Sanctum and an Animus patient in Assassin’s Creed. Other films Clem has worked on also include Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ready Player One, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Detective Pikachu, and more recently Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Black Widow and James Bond: No Time To Die.

Co-organiser Steve Dickinson “So here are the fantastic final three guests along with Dean, Julie and Mike we have a super six for you in April.

"Life on Mars/Ashes to Ashes writer Matthew will be very interesting to talk to, especially with Dean there, many questions will be asked about both series, you can try asking about Lazarus but I’m sure they’ll be tight-lipped but you never know! It’s shaping up to be a monster weekend in April at the Spa.

Sci-fi Scarborough is at the Spa on Saturday April 9 and Sunday 10.

Tickets can be purchased from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or in person with no booking fees from Mojos Music Café on Victoria Rd, Scarborough.

All guests are appearing all weekend.