Three of the youngest members of Scarborough Symphony Orchestra talk about their love of playing with the local ensemble - they are next in concert on Saturday February 12

Freya Botzen, Felicity Lloyd, Stephanie Henson and Marcjanna Slodczyk are members of Scarborough Symphony Orchestra and are playing in the concert on Saturday February 12

The Orchestra is now enjoying its 72nd season and throughout its years has always encouraged young musicians to take part.

“It is not about preparing young people to become professional musicians,” said Tony Turner, chairman of the orchestra committee.

“It is a great help to learn the orchestral repertoire for those who wish to play at the highest level, but most of all we want young people to discover how much fun it is to play in an amateur orchestra.”

Young musicians need to be at a minimum standard of Grade 6 and able to commit to regular attendances on Tuesday evenings during term times. The orchestra performs four concerts a year in Scarborough.

We talked to four of the youngest members of the orchestra.

Freya Botzen: viola

I started to learn the violin when I was six after hearing the school violin teacher Wendy Standish play in class. I have continued to play ever since and Wendy has remained my teacher for both violin and viola - which she introduced me to when I was 11.

I am now 16 and am working towards my Grade 8 exams in both instruments, which I really enjoy. I play the viola every Saturday as part of the string orchestra at Scarborough Area Music Centre and play the violin with the local Friday Rehearsal Orchestra.

I am also part of the County Youth Orchestra which have annual residentials where pupils from all over the county get together to have fun and make great music.

Having the opportunity to play viola with the Scarborough Symphony Orchestra feels exciting and it’s an amazing experience to be playing alongside such talented musicians. I love the challenge of continuing to improve my playing and particularly enjoy orchestral music; my favourite piece is by Chopin - Piano concerto No.1 in E minor - my favourite piece I have played is Danzon No.2 by Arturo Marquez – it’s such a fun piece!

Felicity Lloyd:cello

I started to learn the cello when I was eight and a teacher came into my primary school for weekly lessons. I was inspired to take up the cello because my mum plays, so it has always been a part of my life.

Since taking up the cello I have had the chance to take part in a range of ensembles including several National Youth Orchestra Inspire courses.

Playing with Scarborough Symphony Orchestra has been a challenge but I've thoroughly enjoyed it. Shaun is an inspiring conductor and it's fun to play with and learn from so many talented musicians.

Overall music is a key part of my life and some of my closest friends and happiest memories come from musical experiences.

Marcjanna Slodczyk: violin

I am 18 and I play second violin in Scarborough Symphony Orchestra.

When I was five years old, my parents asked me if I'd like to learn to play a musical instrument and the first instrument that popped into my head was the violin.

I think this might be because I frequently listened - nd still continue to listen - to classical music, especially orchestral, and the violin stood out to me.

Since then, I started learning to play it and now I'll be approaching my 13th year of playing the violin.

In that time, I've played my violin in primary school and secondary school orchestras. I also played in Scarborough Area Music Centre, starting in Junior Strings, then moving up to Intermediate and finally ending up in SAYStO.

One particular moment that I treasure was when the violin I currently play was handed down to me. Before this, it belonged to my great uncle, and just before he passed away, he gave it to me, so this violin is of huge importance to me. I also love it for its beautiful sound and its make, as it is over 100 years old.

With playing the violin, my love for classical music grew and I've found I particularly love listening to and playing film music.

I think if I had to single out any particular favourite piece of orchestral music, I'd probably narrow it down to two pieces of music: Waltz Of The Flowers by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Time by Hans Zimmer from the film Inception.

I find Waltz Of The Flowers very interesting as it takes you through a range of emotions, from the calm lulling from the harp to a romantic waltz, and then to the tense middle, like a storm. On the other hand, I love Time for very different reasons: I love how simple the melody is, but how it also creatively is built up and how it grows throughout the piece, with more and more layers entering and overlapping melodies being played, perfectly matching the build-up of emotions in the film.

Stephanie Henson and trumpet

I first started playing after I saw another student playing the tenor horn in assembly at school when I was six and was inspired to join the junior section of Stape Silver Band, starting on the cornet.

I then moved to the trumpet when I joined the EASY band at Scarborough music centre. While I enjoy playing in brass bands, I prefer the trumpet because it gives me the freedom to play in a wider range of ensembles. I started playing in Scarborough Symphony Orchestra last year.

My favourite piece of orchestral music is Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Overture because I find it rousing, especially the theme that represents the feuding families, and it has a very powerful climax.

Scarborough’s Symphony Orchestra is presenting a concert of three favourite works specially chosen by its conductor Shaun Matthew on Saturday February 12.

Guest artist Holly Clark will be performing Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto.

Stravinsky’s 1942 composition Danses Concertantes was written as ballet-style music, although originally for concert performance. Several ballet choreographers have since used the music.

Borodin’s Second Symphony is considered by many to be his finest work. Wonderfully tuneful and amazingly rhythmical it will bring a resounding finale to a richly varied evening of live music performance.