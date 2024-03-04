Three shows heading to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this month

Leading Scottish folk musicians Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham head to the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Leading Scottish folk musicians Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are in concert at the venue on Sunday March 17 at 7.30pm.

Having toured together since 1986 to packed concert halls all over the world, Aly and Phil continue to charm audiences with their stunning music and on-stage charisma.

Aly was a founder member of the Boys of the Lough and his passionate fiddle playing has also found its way onto recordings by the likes of Eddi Reader and Richard Thompson. He was responsible for launching The Transatlantic Sessions TV series in which both he and Phil continue to feature.

Accordion player Phil has been named as one of Scotland’s 25 most influential people and his mastery of the instrument has led to him working with Mark Knopfler, James Taylor, Rosanne Cash and Midge Ure.

Together they were named as Best Duo in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Brian Bilston, the poet described as the Banksy of poetry and Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate, comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Thursday March 21 and Friday March 22,daily at 7.30pm.

With more than 400,000 followers on social media, Brian has become truly beloved by the online community. He has published several collections of poetry, including You Took the Last Bus Home and Alexa, what is there to know about love?, described by one reviewer as 'the funniest collection of humorous verse I have seen in a long time'.

His novel Diary of a Somebody was shortlisted for the Costa First Novel award. He has also written poetry for children, including a collection of football poems, 50 Ways to Score a Goal, while his acclaimed poem Refugees was set to music by composer Mark-Anthony Turnage and turned into a picture book.

He’ll be reading poems and making shrewd observations about the human condition and/or bin day.

The performances will be followed by a book signing.

A new adaptation of a Jane Austen classic which was showered with four-star reviews during its London run at the Orange Tree Theatre heads to town at the end of the month.

Northanger Abbey, adapted from Austen’s novel by Zoe Cooper, can be seen at the theatre from March 27 to April 13.

Cath Morland knows little of the world, but who needs real-life experience when you have books to guide you? Cath seizes her chance to escape her claustrophobic family life and join the smart set in Bath. Between balls and parties, she meets worldly, sophisticated Iz, and so Cath’s very own adventure begins.

Zoe said: “Northanger Abbey is a novel about friendship, love, romance and fantasy and how those things collide. What struck me on my first reading as a queer 19-year-old, was that the central romantic relationship, one filled with lust, anger and betrayal, is between the romantic heroine and her best friend, Isabella. It is that version of the book I wanted to explore in this reimagining.”