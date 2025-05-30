Tickets selling fast for the Northern Soul Weekender in Bridlington

Classic Northern Soul, Motown and rare tracks will be played throughout the weekender

One of the biggest and most talked about soul events of 2025, The Northern Soul Weekender, returns to Bridlington Spa from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June.

Now in its 18th year, the event is supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Visit East Yorkshire team and is the largest dedicated Northern Soul Weekender event in the UK.

The event will feature six different rooms offering the best soul sounds from the early 1960s right through to the latest releases.

The playlist includes everything from Classic Northern Soul to rare, underplayed tracks and Motown.

Over the course of the three-day event, more than 70 different DJs from across the country will be spinning original ’45’ vinyl’s, covering every soul genre between them.

Organiser Pat Brady said: “The Northern Soul Weekender in Bridlington always has an amazing atmosphere, with top DJs and top sounds attracting a huge audience from across the UK. We’re delighted to be working with Visit East Yorkshire once again to stage this incredible event, and very much looking forward to heading back to Bridlington next month.”

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for heritage and coastal, said: “The Northern Soul Weekender is a special event in Bridlington’s social calendar as, not only does it provide a wonderful weekend of nostalgia and entertainment, but it’s expected to bring more than 2,000 visitors to East Yorkshire over the three days, providing a major boost to the local economy.”

To book or for more information, including a full list of all of th DJs performing, visit: bridlingtonweekende r.co.uk or telephone the Bridlington Spa box office on (01262) 678258.