Tim Tubbs continues his Lunchtime Lecture series at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre throughout March - the theme is 'powerful women'

For his March series, Tim will be looking at a selection of self-empowering women who challenged a world run by and for men, to become outstandingly successful and powerful women of affairs – business affairs!

First up on Tuesday March 1 is the redoubtable Bess of Hardwick, who became the second wealthiest woman in Elizabethan England, chatelaine of Chatsworth and Hardwick Hall, property tycoon, court intriguer and dynastic matriarch.

Moving on to the Victorian era on Wednesday March 8, meet Sarah Russell who rose from London’s slums to make a fortune in the 1860s as Madame Rachel of Bond Street, with her Beautiful For Ever cosmetics and treatments; but fraud, blackmail and prostitution led to her downfall, trial and imprisonment.

On Wednesday March 15, the focus is on The Women of D’Oyly Carte - the widow and grand-daughter of theatrical impresario Richard D’Oyly Carte, who took over and managed his opera company, touring productions, Palace and Savoy theatres and London hotels – the Savoy and Claridges.

The series concludes on Wednesday March 22 with Coco Chanel, the abandoned child of impoverished parents, cabaret singer and sempstress, who become the world’s richest and most famous couturier and fashion icon, almost inventing the ‘modern woman’.

Tickets £5 (no concessions)

Book series of three lectures for £15 and get the fourth one free.