Time to buy tickets as Jools Holland reveals he will be playing at Bridlington Spa next summer
Jools Holland has revealed that he will be visiting Bridlington Spa with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Jools’ newly released tour will feature many special guests, namely Gilson Lavis, who has worked with Jools for more than 40 years.
Other special guests include Pauline Black and Arthur “Gaps” Hendrickson from “The Selector”, alongside guest vocalists Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.
June 2023 will be your chance to see a music legend who has been a music and television staple across the UK for decades.
In 2003, Jools received an OBE for services to the British music industry as a television presenter and musician.
Since 1992, he has hosted “Later... with Jools Holland”, a renowned music-based show on BBC2, which has given many talented musicians their start in the industry.Tickets are now on sale from bridspa.com, via the box office at Bridlington Spa in person and by phone 01262 678258.