Jools’ newly released tour will feature many special guests, namely Gilson Lavis, who has worked with Jools for more than 40 years.

Other special guests include Pauline Black and Arthur “Gaps” Hendrickson from “The Selector”, alongside guest vocalists Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.

June 2023 will be your chance to see a music legend who has been a music and television staple across the UK for decades.

Jools Holland will be playing at Bridlington Spa with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on June, 21, 2023.

In 2003, Jools received an OBE for services to the British music industry as a television presenter and musician.