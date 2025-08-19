Howard Beaumont hosts his popular coffee dance in the Spa's Ocean Room every Thursday until September 18

You are invited to share the company of a comedy great when Tommy Cannon takes to the stage, listen to some alternative country music, dance the morning away and, at one event, fall asleep. That’s how your entertainment week is shaping up.

Howard Beaumont's Coffee Dance, Scarborough Spa, Thursday August 21, 28 and September 4, 11 and 18 from 10.30am to 12.30pm

Howard Beaumont, The King of The Keyboards, returns to host his weekly Coffee Dances. Dance the morning away and enjoy a full programme of ballroom, Latin and popular sequence dancing on the dance floor of the Ocean Room. Whether you want to glide around the dance floor or relax at your table and enjoy the music Howard is sure to provide a great morning of entertainment. Tickets on the door.

Counting Sheeps is a show for your little ones and it is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre (credit the Wild Child Photographer)

Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes, Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station, Friday August 23 at 7.30pm

Award-winning Aussie alt-country favourites return with a full band show.

Tickets £15 from Record Revivals, Northway.

An Audience with Tommy Cannon at The Kirk Theatre, Pickering, Saturday August 23 at 7.30pm

Live music at the Old Parcels Office at Scarborough Railway Station

Step into an evening of entertainment, laughter, and nostalgia as national treasure Tommy Cannon takes to the stage.

Best known as one half of the comedy duo Cannon and Ball, Tommy shares stories from his 50plus years in showbiz, behind-the-scenes secrets, career highlights and heartfelt reflections on his life both on and off screen.

With charm, warmth, and wit, Tommy invites audiences to join him for an intimate night filled with laughter, anecdotes, and classic moments.

From the golden days of British television to his stage work and recent appearances on hit shows, this is your chance to get up close and personal with a true comedy legend.

There will be question and answer session, classic clips from the archives and a song or two.

Tickets cost £20 and are available from https://kirktheatre.co.uk/

Tony Skingle Returns as ELVIS in Concert, Scarborough Spa, Sunday August 24 at 7.30pm

In the concert, all the songs are from the famous film documentary Elvis: That’s The Way It Is showing ‘the king’s’ preparation for his iconic 1970s Las Vegas concerts.

Counting Sheep, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Tuesday August 26 and Wednesday August 27 at 11am and 1.30pm

A sleepy, sheepy show for babies and toddlers.

Snuggle up and join two sheep on a journey through the joys and frustrations of everything bedtime in this musical adventure filled with sensory play for 0 to three-year-olds.

Two sheep think they know everything about sleep. They’re experts in the field. But tonight, they’re wide awake…

The performance is 30 minutes long followed by 30 minutes of stay-and-play.

Dreamt up by The Herd Theatre from a concept by Ruby Thompson and Sam Caseley, Counting Sheep is directed by Ruby Thompson.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com