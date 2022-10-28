The celebration of all things gothic is held across three days over Halloween weekend and embraces the dark arts, from music to markets, performances and literature and many more exciting events, The festival returns to Whitby Pavilion and across the town where Bram Stoker wrote his book Dracula.

It takes place twice a year in April and in October and was first established in 2018. The event welcomes everyone and allows lesser known musicians to share their talents with locals. It also supports nominated charities and partners which change annually.

Previous events have hosted a variety of acts including Wayne Hussey and The Divine, Peter Hook and The Light, New Model Army, Paradise Lost, Fields of the Nephilim, Pop Will Eat Itself, The Chameleons, Pink Turns Blue, Salvation, Evi Vine, The Membranes, The Eden House, Sometime The Wolf, The Society, Terminal Gods, Sweet Ermengarde Saigon Blue Rain, Christine Plays Viola, Mercury’s Antennae and Clan of Xymox.

Whitby Pavilion. (Pic credit: Ceri Oakes)

Most Popular

When is Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival 2022?

This year the festival will take place in the Northern Lights Suite, Whitby Pavilion, and market traders will be selling items across the town.

The event will start on Friday, October 28 at 6.30pm and ends on Sunday, October 30 at 11.30pm.

How much are the tickets for Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival 2022?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The price for a weekend ticket is £70 - plus booking fees.

Price for a Friday night ticket is £43.25.

Price for a Saturday night ticket is £43.25.

What is the music line-up for this year’s Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the acts performing at this year’s event.

The Loveless - Marc Almond, Neal X, Mat Hector, Ben Ellis and James Beaumont

Fields of the Nephilim

Into A Circle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ghost Dance

Balaam And The Angel

Bootblacks

All My Thorns

Advertisement Hide Ad