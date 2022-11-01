Bridlington Rugby Club Firework Display: On Saturday, November 5, Bridlington Rugby Club will be holding a firework display with hot food stalls and fairground rides. The gates will open at 5.30pm with the display due to start between 7pm and 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for under 16s and under two year olds go free. Find out more at https://www.visiteastyorkshire.co.uk/whats-on/firework-display-at-bridlington-rugby-club-p1821101 The Ship Inn Charity Bonfire Night: In aid of Marie Curie and Ashleigh Ellerton’s Making Memories Wish List, The Ship inn, Sewerby, will be holding a bonfire and firework extravaganza on Saturday, November 5. There will be live music and plenty of food stalls for you to enjoy. The event starts at 5pm, but note this is not a ticketed event and is first come first served. Visit https://www.shipinnsewerby.co.uk/ourevents to find out more. Bonfire Family Fun at Christ Church, Bridlington: For a free afternoon of family fun go to Christ Church in Bridlington for bouncy castles, face painting, crafts and smores. The event will take place on Saturday, November 5, between 2-5pm. Call the CCBN on 01262 404100 for more information. Kilham Playing Field Association Bonfire and Firework Display: On Friday, November 4, Kilham Playing Field will be holding a bonfire and fireworks display with hot food and drinks available. The gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and finally the fireworks will commence at approximately 7pm. To see ticket price list and book, visit: https://theentrypoint.co.uk/events/kilham-bonfire-and-fireworks-display-V8PGROV66OnZANj Driffield Firework Spectacular: Driffield Showground will be holding a fireworks display with new additions this year. There will be a food village full of local providers, a funfair with rides for the kids and a longer firework display. The event takes place on Saturday, November 5, from 4.30pm-9pm. To book and find out more information, visit: https://www.visiteastyorkshire.co.uk/whats-on/driffield-firework-spectacular-p1812081